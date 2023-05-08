Wasilla REDDI Driver Dies in Saturday Morning Crash





Alaska State Troopers in the Mat-Su Valley report a fatality in a REDDI report that occurred late Saturday morning in the Big Lake area.

Troopers were notified of a 2002 Ford Ranger that was REDDI. The vehicle and its driver were reported after speeding, swerving, and passing in a no-passing zone in the Vine Road and Hollywood Road area in Wasilla at 11:03 am.

As troopers were responding to the REDDI report, another call five minutes later reported the same vehicle near Hollywood Road and Pond Lily Lane. This time the caller reported that the Ford, while speeding, tried to pass another in a no-passing zone and had lost control and left the roadway.

Troopers responded to investigate and found the driver, now identified as 35-year-old Jobie Karr of Wasilla, had died as a result of the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Karr’s next of kin were notified of his passing and the State Medical Examiner’s office responded and took possession of Karr’s remains for further investigation.



