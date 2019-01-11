Wasilla Sex Offender Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison

Alaska Native News Jan 11, 2019.

A 32-year-old Wasilla Sex Offender was sentenced in federal court by U.S. District Judge Timothy M. Burgess to 50 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release for his conviction on charges of Attempted Production of Child Pornography and Attempted Enticement of a Minor, it was reported by U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroeder on Thursday.

Justin Nekeferoff was convicted on those charges after a six-day trial in February of 2018 for an FBI/Anchorage police investigation that began in 2015 after a witness came forward and reported Nekeferoffs involvement in the molestation of a five-year-old and a 15-year-old.

At trial, that witness told the court that Nekeeroff had stated that he liked to look at “lil girls in the stores,” and expressed his desire to perform sex acts with a “young girl” and a girl between the ages of “4-8.” That witness also provided text messages that said, “I wanna take a girl’s virginity [a]nd ejaculate inside her.”

It was the preliminary statements that resulted in a sting being set up luring Nekeferoff to a Wasilla Motel to meet up with a mother and eight-year-old child. The mother was, in fact, an FBI agent and the child was fictional, prosecutors said.







Nekeferoff was arrested at the hotel and at that time he confessed to investigators that he had gone to the motel with intentions of having sex with the fictional mother and child. He told police that he thought about hhaving sex with children all the time and had done so previously.

The judge said at sentencing that his primary concern was to protect the public from a person who was “compelled and driven to have sex with girls between the ages of 4 and 8. That is what he wants; that is what he is looking for the opportunity to do.” Judge Burgess went on to describe the defendant as a “dangerous person, he is a danger to young girls.”

Judge Burgess noted that Nekeferoff had himself been abused as a child but that did not diminish the severity of his conduct. “He is what he is, and I can’t change it,” said Judge Burgess, “what I can do is make sure children are protected from him.”