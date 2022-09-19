Wasilla Teen Arrested on DUI Charges following Bogard Multiple Vehicle Accident Sunday





A Wasilla teen was arrested on DUI, Minor Operating after Consuming Alcohol, and Assault III, following an accident involving hers, and two other vehicles during the early morning hours on Sunday.

Alaska State Troopers responded to the intersection of Bogard and Grayling Roads after receiving a call reporting a two vehicle collision at 3:27 am.

Upon arrival AST opened an investigation that found three vehicles were involved in the incident. Troopers found that 18-year-old Teeri Christensen had been operating here vehicle while under the influence, rammed into the back of another vehicle at the intersection causing injury to that driver. Following the initial collision, a third vehicle drove into the debris field and was unable to drive out.

Christensen was taken to Mat-Su Regional for evaluation and after discharge, was charged with DUI, Minor Operating after Consuminngand Assault III. She was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.



