Wasilla Three Bears Shoplifter Jailed on Multiple Charges





A 39-year-old Anchorage man was jailed on numerous charges after troopers responded to the Wasilla Three Bears store at 8 pm on Friday.

AST received a 911 call reporting that a man was fighting with a loss prevention officer at the store. Troopers traveled to the scene to find that while en route, the suspect had been detained and found to be in possession of concealed merchandise.

When officers queried the suspect concerning his identity, the suspect gave him several false names in an effort to conceal his identity. The investigation that was opened at the store would find that the would-be shoplifter had in his possession, an ID of a teenager that he attempted to use as his own.

Methamphetamine was also found on the suspect.

Troopers transported the shoplifter to Mat-Su Pretrial as a “John Doe,” on charges of Theft II (for the theft of the teen’s ID),Theft IV (stolen merchandise), Misconduct involving a Controlled Substance V and Providing False Information.

Once at the facility, the suspect’s identity would be ascertained as 39-year-old John Roberts, of Anchorage by Corrections Officers. A records check would find that Roberts had five outstanding warrants for:

$5000 Felony Contempt of Court/FTC with Conditions of Probation OC Crim Neg Homicide

No Bail Felony Fail to Register SOR/VCOR

$250 Misdemeanor FTC with Conditions of Probation/VCOR

$100 Misdemeanor False Info

$1,000 Misdemeanor False Info

It would be further found that Roberts had absconded from his probation on previous conditions and was wanted by the probation office. It was also found that he had not registered as a sex offender and was out on release in an open case. As such, he was further charged with Failure to register and Violating Conditions of Release.



