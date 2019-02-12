Wasilla Troopers and Wasilla Police Capture Eluding Felony DUI Driver Hiding in Aircraft

Alaska Native News Feb 12, 2019.

AST attempted to pull over a black 1990 Chevy pickup for moving violations near the intersection of the Parks and Palmer Wasilla Highways at approximately 2:30 am on Monday morning which turned into a chase.

The brief high-speed chase down the wrong lanes of the highway that caused one vehicle to be run off the road to avoid a head-on collision.

The vehicle chase ended on Palmdale Drive when the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Tony L Carr of Anchorage, jumped from the vehicle and fled.

Wasilla police responded with K9 unit “Echo” and tracked Carr to an aircraft where Carr was located hiding inside.







Carr was found to have two prior DUIs in the past ten years and so was charged with Felony DUI-Drugs as well as Felony Elude, Assault III, Criminal Mischief III, Reckless Driving, and Trespass II.

Carr was transported to the Mat_Su Pretrial Facility and remanded there.

Damages in the incident have been estimated at approximately $10,000.