Wasilla Troopers Respond to Bomb Report and Fight Wednesday

Alaska Native News on Apr 23, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers responded to a Wasilla address after receiving a report of a bomb going off and a subsequent fight that broke out on Wednesday afternoon AST reported.

Troopers went to an address on Pioneer Peak Drive at 1:05 pm on Wednesday to investigate the report to find that the bomb in question was, in fact, a large firecracker that had been set off outside of 29-year-old Nicholas O’Neal’s vehicle where he was sleeping.

It was after that initial incident that a verbal exchange took place between O’Neal and the person who set off the firecracker, identified as 36-year-old Yurik Shevchuk. During the altercation, Shevchuk punched O’Neal in the nose causing injuries.

Troopers say that “Charges of assault in the 4th degree were forwarded to the DAO.”





