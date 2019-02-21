Wasilla Woman Arrested for Felony DUI after being Found Passed out at the Three Bear Gas Pumps

Alaska Native News Feb 21, 2019.

A Wasilla woman was arrested on felony DUI charges on Wednesday afternoon after troopers responded to a call at the 3 Bear Gas Station in Houston at 2:25 pm, troopers report.

Troopers were notified on Wednesday that a woman was slumped over and passed out behind the wheel at the pumps and responded to the scene.

The investigation that followed found that 29-year-old Amber Briggs despite being able to operate her vehicle safely had driven while under the influence of multiple controlled substances.







Further investigation would find that Briggs had two DUIs in the prior ten years and so was arrested and charged with felony DUI.

She was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility with no bail set.