Wasilla Woman Dies on the Talkeetna River Tuesday





Alaska State Troopers report that a 48-year-old Wasilla died in a boating incident on the Talkeetna River on Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers were contacted at 3:04 pm on Tuesday and they, along with AWT, LifeMed, Talkeetna First Responders, Mahay’s Jet Boat Adventures and HELO 3. They arrived to find 48-year-old Kelly Jo Latimer being administered life-saving measures. LifeMed Talkeetna First Responders continued efforts after getting to the scene. THose efforts were ultimately unsuccessful.

The investigation found that the watercraft flipped while on the river dumping Latimer and three others into the water.

The three survivors were transported to Talkeetna by Mahay’s and Talkeetna first responders.

HELO 3 responded to transport the remains.

The SMEO, when contacted allowed the remains to be turned over to a funeral home.

Latimer’s next of kin were notified.



