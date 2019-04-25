Wasilla Woman Injured in Serious Fairview Loop Rollover

Alaska Native News Apr 25, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers responded to mile 7 of Fairview Loop in reference to a single vehicle accident with injuries that had occurred there just before 8 pm on Wednesday evening, AST revealed on the trooper dispatch.

Upon arrival, troopers found that 42-year-old Wasilla resident Carissa Francine Cloe had suffered serious injuries and was transported to the Mat-Su Regional Hospital by EMS. She would later be further transported to Providence Alaska Hospital via LifeMed helicopter.

The investigation at the scene discovered that Cloe had apparently been speeding on Fairview Loop and lost control of her 2001 Ford Expedition and skidded off the roadway and rolled multiple times down an embankment. During the accident, Cloe, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.