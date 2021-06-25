WasillaMan Arrested after Threatening to Kill Victim Friday Morning







A woman called into Wasilla-based troopers at 6:18 am on Friday morning to report a disturbance in the Vine Road/Knik-Goose Bay Road area, and troopers responded to the scene.

When troopers arrived at the scene, their investigation would find that Douglas Massey, age 60, threatened to kill the victim multiple times as he assaulted her.

During the incident, Massey took the victim’s phone away and damaged it to prevent her from calling 911.

During the investigation at the residence, Massey was charged with DV Assault III, DV Assault IV, DV Criminal Mischief V, and Interfering report of a DV crime.

After being cleared at a nearby hospital, Massey was transported to Palmer and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility to await arraignment.





