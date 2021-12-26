We are pleased to announce the Iditarod 50th Race Gala Banquet

|Join us as we gather in person for an evening to commemorate the history of the Last Great Race and look towards the future. The evening’s highlight reel includes a premier screening of a short film featuring a historical retrospective, pre-dinner “fireside chats” with Iditarod Alumni, and an exciting silent auction!
|This is just the tip of the iceberg…limited tickets and reduced capacity to align with Covid safe protocols, do not hesitate to purchase your tickets! Stay tuned for special guest announcements, live entertainment and don’t forget…there is dinner too! We look forward to gathering, sharing a meal and celebrating our 50-year milestone with you.
|Please note our Covid Conscious protocols:
- Banquet will be limited to 750 tickets, reduced from the historical 1,500 in attendance. This Gala will provide a more intimate experience for all in attendance.
- Our goal of Zero Community Covid Transmission requires the 2022 mushers to not attend the Banquet in person. This protocol is in place to keep the mushers, our greater Alaskan community and the remote villages they will be traveling through safe and to meet our Zero Community Transmission goal. Our 2022 mushers will be featured virtually in our pre-race presentation!
- Proof of vaccination will be REQUIRED at check in. Physical cards, digital vaccine passports and photo images of your proof of vaccine will be accepted.
Thursday March 3rd at the Dena’ina Center celebrating 50 years and over 50,000 incredible miles.
