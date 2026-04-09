‘We Were Locked and Loaded’: Hegseth Says Trump War Crime Threats Were No Bluff







“Anyone who orders, carries out, or is otherwise complicit in, President Trump’s abhorrent threats must be held accountable,” said a coalition of advocacy organizations.



Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s genocidal threats against Iran were not a bluff, telling reporters in the wake of a two-week ceasefire deal that US forces were fully prepared to unleash an illegal and devastating assault on Iranian infrastructure.

“Had Iran refused our terms, the next targets would have been their power plants, their bridges, and oil and energy infrastructure—targets they could not defend and could not realistically rebuild,” Hegseth told reporters during a characteristically belligerent press briefing. “We were locked and loaded… President Trump had the power to cripple Iran’s entire economy in minutes.”