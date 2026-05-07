Reps. Begich, Gillen Introduce the Air Traffic Situational Awareness Enhancement Act







Congressman Nick Begich (R-AK) and Congresswoman Laura Gillen (D-NY) introduced H.R. 8597, the Air Traffic Situational Awareness Enhancement Act, bipartisan legislation to equip air traffic controllers with modern tools and training to strengthen aviation safety. This bill serves as the House companion to Senate legislation led by Senators Tim Sheehy (R-MT) and Jeff Merkley (D-OR).

“As Congress continues its work to modernize our nation’s air traffic control systems, we must ensure those improvements reach every corner of the country,” said Congressman Begich. “This legislation builds on those efforts, making sure our air traffic control professionals have access to the most modern, reliable technology available. By equipping contract towers with proven situational awareness tools, we are strengthening safety and ensuring our aviation system remains the gold standard worldwide.”

“Our nation’s air traffic controllers are being pushed to the brink with long hours, staffing shortages, outdated tools and record burnout rates. They deserve access to the technology and training they need to efficiently do their work and keep our airspaces safe,” said Congresswoman Gillen. “I’m proud to cosponsor the bipartisan Air Traffic Situational Awareness Enhancement Act to ensure the FAA is installing advanced situational awareness technology in our air traffic towers, removing workplace barriers and giving our air traffic controllers a clear view of our sky at all times.”

BACKGROUND

Numerous airports across the country in the Federal Contract Tower Program lack modern surveillance tools such as Standard Terminal Automation Replacement Systems (STARS).

The Air Traffic Situational Awareness Enhancement Act addresses this gap by:

Requiring the FAA to acquire and install Airborne Position Reference Tools (APRTs) at contract towers that lack advanced situational awareness systems;

Directing the FAA to establish a training program to ensure controllers can effectively integrate and use these tools; and

Authorizing funding for the acquisition, installation, and operation of APRTs, while reimbursing airports that have already invested in this technology.

APRTs use ADS-B data to provide controllers with a real-time display of aircraft in local airspace, significantly improving awareness and reducing risk. Since the passage of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024, which called for improved situational awareness technology at contract towers, APRTs have been deployed at several airports nationwide. Early results have shown enhanced controller confidence and improved operational safety.

The bill has broad industry support from leading aviation organizations, including the Regional Airline Association, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, Airlines for America, National Business Aviation Association, and the U.S. Contract Tower Association.

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