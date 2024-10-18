Webinar highlights Alaska-grown winter squash, pumpkins





Learn about the many different kinds of cucurbits such as squash and pumpkins that can be grown in Alaska during a free statewide webinar.

Glenna Gannon, University of Alaska Fairbanks assistant professor of sustainable food systems with the Agriculture and Forestry Experiment Stations in Fairbanks and Palmer, will focus on the cultivars of winter squash and pumpkins evaluated in the Alaska Variety Trials program. She will provide information on winter squash and pumpkins — from seed to table — including which varieties to choose, how to grow them and tips for storing them.

The webinar will be at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 6. Register using the online form.

For more information, contact Molly Johansson at 907-786-6313 or mjohansson@alaska.edu.

Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Johansson. Language access services, such as interpretation or translation of vital information, will be provided free of charge to individuals with limited English proficiency upon request to amnorris2@alaska.edu.

