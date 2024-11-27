WestJet Announces First-Ever Service to Alaska





WestJet new Anchorage-Calgary route starts summer 2025

(Anchorage, Alaska) – Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) is excited to welcome WestJet Airlines as it launches its inaugural service to Alaska in summer 2025. This new route will connect Anchorage (ANC) to Calgary International Airport (YYC), strengthening ties between Alaska and Canada and offering travelers convenient access to WestJet’s extensive network.

Starting June 29, 2025, WestJet will operate twice-weekly flights between Anchorage and Calgary. Calgary International Airport, a major hub for WestJet, provides seamless connections to destinations across Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia, making it easier than ever for Alaskans to reach a variety of global destinations.

This new route also opens Alaska to Canadian travelers, inviting them to experience the state’s stunning landscapes, unique recreational opportunities, and vibrant culture. The Anchorage-Calgary connection is expected to enhance tourism and strengthen economic ties between the regions.

“We are thrilled to welcome WestJet’s new service between Anchorage and Calgary. This route strengthens our connection to Canada, offering travelers more convenience and opportunities to explore everything both Anchorage and Calgary have to offer,” said Angie Spear, Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, Director. “WestJet’s commitment to this market reflects the growing demand for seamless travel options, and we are proud to support this expansion. We look forward to a successful partnership with WestJet and encourage travelers to take advantage of this exciting new service.”

The ANC-YYC route will operate twice weekly, from June 29 through September 7, 2025, with schedules designed to align with peak summer travel demand and provide smooth connections through WestJet’s Calgary hub.

“We are excited to be adding service between the iconic tourism destination of Anchorage and Calgary, our global hub, where guests can further seamlessly connect to our vast network of 40 domestic destinations across Canada and nine transcontinental destinations featuring convenient service to both Europe and Asia,” said John Weatherill, WestJet Group, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. “The parallels that exist between Anchorage and Calgary’s recreational landscapes are undeniable and we are proud to provide our guests with this convenient link to further fulfill our guests travel aspirations this summer as Canada’s leisure champion.”

About Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) is a vital transportation hub, serving millions of passengers annually. As one of the world’s busiest cargo airports and a key passenger gateway, ANC connects Alaska to destinations worldwide, supporting economic growth and tourism across the region.

About DOT&PF

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 237 airports, 9 ferries serving 35 communities along 3,500 marine miles, over 5,600 miles of highway and 839 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”

###



