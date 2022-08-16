What you need to know for August 16





Hey Fellow Alaskan –

Alaskans for Better Elections is committed to empowering all Alaskans, so they’re informed and confident about our Alaska Election System. To that end, we’ll send periodic emails over the next few months. Stay tuned for more information as we engage in the upcoming elections with more voice and better choices!

Election Day is just around the corner. On Tuesday, August 16th, we will head to the polls for the Pick 1 Primary Election and a Ranked Choice Special Election to fill the U.S. House of Representatives seat vacancy following the passing of Congressman Don Young. The top 4 vote-getters from the Primary election will advance to the General Election in November.

What You Need to Know

The August 16 election ballot will be two-sided (sample ballots available at this link): On one side: the regular Pick 1 Primary Election for U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Governor, Alaska State Senate and Alaska State House Representatives. On the other side: a Special General Election to fill the vacancy in Alaska’s lone House seat.

Your Polling Location may have changed due to redistricting, look it up here or here.

Absentee In-Person and Early Voting is going on now! The Alaska Division of Elections website has the complete list of absentee early and in-person voting locations with dates and times of operation, available at this link.

On Election Night, only first-round results of the ranked-choice special election will be published. Alaska State law allows up to 15 days for an absentee ballot to be received after Election Day, ensuring all Alaskans have their voices heard, including Uniformed and Overseas Citizens and rural Alaskans. Only first-round results will be reported for the first 15 days following the election to ensure that each vote is counted before the next round.

If you have questions about Ranked Choice Voting, check out the Division of Elections FAQ page!

We wish you all the best for Primary Day! Here’s to more voice, more choice for all Alaskan voters.



Onward and upward,

The Alaskans for Better Elections Team



