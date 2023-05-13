White Mountains National Recreation Area not quite ready for summer





Off-Highway Vehicle use is delayed with temporary trail closure

FAIRBANKS, Alaska —The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Eastern Interior Field Office will begin the summer season travel limitations for the White Mountains National Recreation Area and the Steese National Conservation Area on Saturday, May 13. As the summer season travel limitations take effect, the Wickersham Creek Trail, Trail Creek Trail, and Quartz Creek Trail will be temporarily closed to off-highway vehicles to prevent damage to wet trails during the transition to summer.

“I appreciate the public’s patience and support in this temporary closure to help protect the trails during this vulnerable time,” said Fairbanks District Office Manager Geoff Beyersdorf. “When people ride on wet trails in the spring, it leaves deep ruts that damage the trails and takes a lot of work to repair.”

The closure will last until the end of the month or until trails are sufficiently dry to allow off-highway vehicles and other motorized vehicle use that will not cause damage to the trails, as is indicated in the Eastern Interior White Mountains Record of Decision and approved Resource Management Plan. During the temporary closure, the trails remain open for hiking and other non-motorized use.

Signs will be posted at the trailhead to notify the public of the temporary closure. BLM law enforcement rangers and other employees will be in the area to help inform the public about the special closure. BLM staff will assess trail conditions during May and will lift the temporary closure as soon as the trails have been determined to support off-highway vehicle use.

A map of the temporary trail closures is included. See the new BLM georeferenced PDF map Summer Recreation in the White Mountains National Recreation Area and Steese National Conservation Area to learn more about recreation sites and summer season travel limitations.

For more information, please contact Levi Lewellyn at (907) 474-2200.

-BLM-



