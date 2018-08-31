Wildlife Troopers Issue Hunting Season Safety Reminders

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
ANCHORAGE, Alaska – With hunting season in parts of Alaska underway, Alaska Wildlife Troopers would like to remind hunters to be aware of their surroundings and take note of what is behind the wild game they are targeting. Whether utilizing firearms or archery equipment, hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts are responsible for what they shoot.
“When shooting, people need to be sure of their target and what lies beyond it. If you find that there are people, a cabin, home, vehicle, or pipeline behind what you’re shooting at, you shouldn’t take that shot,” said Captain Rex Leath, Commander of the Alaska Wildlife Troopers N Detachment. “If you are not sure what is behind your target because the brush is too thick, or you are shooting at the skyline, you are taking a very big risk.”
If you do find that you damage property, please report it as soon as possible to ensure that anything that needs to be addressed immediately can be, thus minimizing additional damage. Additionally, if you think you see people engaged in dangerous activity, you should call your local Alaska State Troopers or Police Department. If you observe a wildlife-related crime occurring, and you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Alaska Wildlife Safeguard at 1-800-478-3377.
Alaska Wildlife Troopers additionally want to remind outdoor enthusiasts and hunters to use good judgment when traversing near and around critical infrastructure like the Trans Alaska Pipeline and private property such as cabins and homes. Those operating motor vehicles are responsible for any property damage that results from the vehicle’s operation.
“With responsible stewardship, generations of outdoor enthusiasts will have the ability to enjoy the majestic land we call home,” said Captain Leath. “Please help us in ensuring that we can protect what we have and pass it on.”