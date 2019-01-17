- Home
Will Senator Murkowski Stand Up and Demand Full Senate Vote?
(Anchorage, Alaska) – Tuesday, the United States Senate introduced a stand-alone resolution which takes direct aim at the relentless health care repeal and sabotage campaign by Republicans and President Trump. The resolution specifically authorizes the Senate legal counsel to intervene in the Texas, et. al. vs. the United States, et. al. lawsuit to defend the Affordable Care Act and its protections.
Amber Lee, state director of Protect Our Care Alaska, released a statement urging Senate Republicans to join their Democratic colleagues in calling for a vote on the resolution:
“Yesterday’s Senate resolution would help protect tens of thousands of Alaskans with pre-existing conditions. Senator Murkowski must demand Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell bring this resolution to a full vote; not doing so would be a rejection of the entire Affordable Care Act, including its protections for pre-existing conditions. Alaska Republicans have spent months claiming they want to protect Alaskans with pre-existing conditions, so now is the time for them to stand up and keep their promises.”
The Senate resolution comes after the House of Representatives passed a similar resolution last week, despite a “no” vote from Rep. Don Young.
Senator Murkowski has previously said, “we must preserve the provisions of the Affordable Care Act that have benefited so many, such as protections for pre-existing conditions that prevent insurers from arbitrarily denying coverage. I want to give Alaskans, and all Americans, the certainty they need that protections for those with pre-existing conditions will remain intact, which is why I support legislation to make certain no one loses coverage based on health status. I do not support pulling the rug out from under people. The importance of access to healthcare cannot be understated, and I am committed to ensuring that all Alaskans have access to affordable, quality healthcare.”
Alaskans are urging her to keep her word and vote to intervene in the lawsuit and protect pre-existing conditions.
