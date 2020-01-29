Will Ware Promoted to Chief of Project Development

JUNEAU, AK (January 28, 2020) – Central Council of Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribe of Alaska (Tlingit & Haida) announced the promotion of Will Ware to Chief of Project Development.
In this new capacity, he will oversee current projects such as Tlingit & Haida’s Cultural Immersion Park, land development of the Kowee Creek subdivision, and startup of the Tribe’s new construction company Southeast General Contractors. He’ll also provide broad oversight of the Tribal Transportation and Business & Economic Development departments, as well as the Tribe’s social enterprises – Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall, Little Eagles and Ravens Nest (LEARN), Sacred Grounds cafés, Sacred Shine Auto Detailing, and Smokehouse Catering.
“In the years that Will has served as Tribal Transportation Manager, he has proven his ability to oversee complex projects and navigate and build needed relationships. I have full confidence in his leadership to develop the Tribe’s projects,” said President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson.
Will served over six years as Tribal Transportation Manager overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Tribal Transportation department which administers the Tribal Transportation Program (TTP) for Tlingit & Haida and the Organized Village of Saxman.
“I am honored to accept this new administrative role within Tlingit & Haida,” shared Will Ware. “I will continue to move Tlingit & Haida forward as we work on projects that support the Tribe in its goal to secure economic sovereignty and create workforce development and employment opportunities to our citizens.”
Will previously served as the chair for both the Inter-Tribal Transportation Association and National Congress of American Indians Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and as a member of the Alaska Marine Highway Reform Project Steering Committee, Governor’s Community and Public Transportation Advisory Board and Governor’s Tribal Advisory Council.
Will (Lgeik’I Eesh) is of the Raven moiety and Ta’k Dein Taan clan. He was raised in Petersburg, Alaska by his mother Patricia Svetlak (Chanaat Tlaa) and grandparents Billy (Sagooch) and Martha James (Kaatsu Waa) where Tlingit culture, values and traditions were a part of his everyday life. Will and his wife Christy have four sons – Evan, Adam, Brandon and Billy.