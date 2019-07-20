Williwaw Elementary Shooting Suspect Indicted Friday

Alaska Native News Jul 20, 2019.

The 22-year-old man who shot a juvenile at the Williwaw Elementary school basketball court on July 2nd was indicted by an Anchorage grand jury to charges that include attempted murder on Friday, the Alaska Department of Law revealed.

The indictment stems from an incident on July 2nd when “numerous other young adults and juveniles gathered at Williwaw Elementary School to engage in a fight,” the Law Department stated.

It was during this altercation that the gunshot victim, only identified as R.T. stabbed the shooter, identified as 22-year-old John-Rexie Lagman, and others participating in the fight.

After stabbing those persons, R.T. ran away and as he was fleeing Lagman fired twice at him wounding him. R.T. suffered life-threatening-injuries as a result.

After shots were fired, all involved fled the scene. As officers arrived at the scene, another person called in from the 4400-block of San Ernesto and reported that the a person, R.T., had collapsed at that location. After authorities arrived, R.T. was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.







The playground at 1200 SanAntonio Street shut down as a crime scene investigation was carried out.

APD developed the shooting suspect, and the next day, July 3rd, John-Rexie Lagman was located and arrested on charges that included Assault I and Reckless Endangerment.

On Friday, Lagman was indicted on charges of Attempted Murder I and Assault I x3, and a count of Assault III.

If convicted, Lagman “faces a sentence of up to 99 years imprisonment for the attempted murder charge. In addition, he faces up to 20 years imprisonment on each of the first-degree assault charges and up to 5 years imprisonment for third-degree assault charge,” the Alaska Department of Law stated Friday.