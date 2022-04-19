Willow Man Arrested following Stabbing Incident along Parks Highway Monday





A Willow man was taken into custody and held on assault charges after a violent Monday afternoon incident along the Parks Highway according to AST.

Troopers responded to mile 88 of the Parks Highway after receiving a serious assault at 2:48 pm on Monday. Upon arrival, witnesses told the department that they had observed one man with a machete stabbing another before walking southbound on the highway.

An investigation was opened that found that Brandon Chrestensen, age 28, of Willow, had slashed his victim causing serious injury. The finding resulted in Chrestensen being arrested on Assault I.

Chrestensen was transported to the Mat Su Pretrial Facility and remanded there on the charges.





