Willow Man Jailed after being Shot in Shoulder Monday Morning

Alaska Native News on Feb 10, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers report that a Willow man was arrested on Misconduct Involving Weapons and Assault charges after he was treated for a gunshot wound just after midnight on Monday morning.

Troopers reported a call from Willow homeowner Sherry MacDougal that a suspect, she identified as 51-year-old Shawn Burke, had shown up at her residence with a rifle and shot at her home.







AST was told that the homeowner had shot Burke in the shoulder after the incident. He left the scene after being wounded.

The investigation would find Burke at a neighbor’s property and he was taken into custody and treated for his injury. After declining further treatment, Burke was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility in Palmer on charges of Misconduct Involving Weapons and Assault III x3.

He was held without bail.