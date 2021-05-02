Willow Woman Arrested after Shots-Fired and Taking Ax to Vehicle Sunday







Alaska State Troopers responded to a location near mile 78 of the Parks Highway early Sunday morning in response to a shots-fired call.

When they arrived just after 1 am, they made contact with 57-year-old Hillary Johnson of Willow. Following a short investigation, AST placed Johnson under arrest Assault III and additional charges. The investigation would find that Johnson placed individuals in fear of being shot, and so was charged with that as well.

Johnson was also charged with Criminal Mischief III for taking an ax to a vehicle during the incident.

Johnson was transported to Palmer where she was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility to await arraignment.





