Winners of Alaska Junior Duck Stamp Contest Announced







Congratulations to Alain Soltys-Gray, 17, of Thunder Mountain High School in Juneau, who took top honors in the 2021 Alaska Junior Duck Stamp Contest with a painting of mallards titled “Ducks at Dusk”. Alain’s artwork was chosen as the Best of Show out of 149 entries from across the state and will represent Alaska in the National Junior Duck Stamp Contest to be held ‘virtually’ on April 16.

Best of Show Conservation Message “Flap Those Wings and Make a Difference for the Future”, was submitted by Lincoln Roberts, 11, with Peterson Elementary School in Kodiak.

Judging of this year’s contest was done virtually. Appreciation goes out to Katie Pervier for her assistance with many aspects of the contest and to Ducks Unlimited for financial support.

The Federal Junior Duck Stamp Art Contest is the culmination of a year-long Junior Duck Stamp conservation program used by educators across the nation. Junior Duck Stamp competitions occur in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Proceeds from sales of the $5 Junior Duck Stamp support environmental education.

For complete contest results visit the Alaska Jr. Duck webpage and for results of the national contest visit the National Jr. Duck webpage.





