Wisconsin Man Drowns while out on Juneau Fishing Charter Sunday





Alaska State Troopers report that a Wisconsin man drowned while out on a sport-fishing charter boat in Juneau on Sunday and another was injured in the rescue attempt.

Wildlife troopers were notified at noon on Sunday that CPR was being performed on Theodore Short of Osseo, Wisconsin after he was pulled from the water in Barlow Cove.

Wildlife troopers and Capitol City Fire and Rescue were waiting at the Statter Harbor when the charter vessel arrived. CPR was still being performed on Short when the boat arrived.

Authorities transported Short to the hospital, but the victim was ultimately pronounced deceased.

The investigation would find that Short was attempting to walk from the stern of the vessel to the bow when he lost his footing and fell overboard. A life ring was tossed to him and he was pulled back to the swim step but once there he unfortunately became unresponsive.

A second passenger on the vessel suffered minor injuries during the attempt to rescue Short. That person was transported to the hospital when the charter arrived back in Juneau.

Investigators say no foul play was involved. Short’s remains were released to the family.



