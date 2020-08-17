With Arctic Refuge Leasing Plan, Trump Advances his own Teapot Dome Amid a National Health Crisis

WASHINGTON – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and U.S. Department of the Interior today released its final Record of Decision (ROD) for its Environmental Impact Statement related to oil and gas drilling within the ecologically sensitive coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
Adam Kolton, Executive Director at Alaska Wilderness League said in a statement,
“Our climate is in crisis, oil prices have cratered, and major banks are pulling out of Arctic financing right and left. And yet the Trump administration continues its race to liquidate our nation’s last great wilderness, putting at risk the indigenous peoples and iconic wildlife that depend on it.
“What was already a shameful ploy when it was hitched to the 2017 Tax Act, Arctic Refuge oil development now looks even more like Trump’s own Teapot Dome scandal. Scientists have been silenced and sidelined. Environmental laws are being trampled. And front-line Indigenous communities are being disrespected, ignored and told their culture and food security is irrelevant.
“Make no mistake. The American people will not stand for the liquidation of our nation’s most iconic wilderness We will continue to fight this at every turn, in the courts, in Congress and in the corporate boardrooms. Any oil company that would seek to drill in the Arctic Refuge will face enormous reputational, legal and financial risks.”
