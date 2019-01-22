Woman Arrested in Mountain View Homicide Investigation

Alaska Native News Jan 22, 2019.

An Anchorage woman has been arrested in connection with the death of an Anchorage man who was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in an apartment on the 1200-block of LaTouche Street in Mountain View, APD reports.

APD received a report of a suicide at that address at 12:30 am on Tuesday morning and responded to investigate.

Upon arrival, APD found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body and he was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

APD opened a preliminary investigation that revealed that a group of adults and juveniles were in the apartment when the victim, who has yet to be identified pending next of kin notification, arrived with the handgun.







Police believe that alcohol and drugs were being used at the time. At some point, the handgun was being passed around the group and when handed to an adult female, identified as Marilyn Tilo-Maiava, the handgun was fired and the round hit the victim.

Maiava was placed under arrest after the investigation at the scene. She faces charges of Manslaughter and Criminal Negligent Homicide.