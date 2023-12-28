Woman in Wasilla Fatally Struck in Early Thursday Morning Hit and Run, Suspect Arrested





Alaska State Troopers responded to Hollywood Road near Dickerson Street in Wasilla after receiving a call reporting a fatal hit-and-run atthat location at 2:16 am on Thursday morning.

When troopers arrived they found the woman dead at the scene that had been struck by a vehicle. They found that she had been run over by a suspect identified as 33-year-old Billy Sheldon of Big Lake, who had fled after the incident.

Sheldon was taken into custody and charged with Manslaughter, Criminally Negligent Homicide, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Hit & Run, DUI, and VCOR.