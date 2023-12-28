Woman in Wasilla Fatally Struck in Early Thursday Morning Hit and Run, Suspect Arrested

Alaska State Troopers responded to Hollywood Road near Dickerson Street in Wasilla after receiving a call reporting a fatal hit-and-run atthat location at 2:16 am on Thursday morning.
When troopers arrived they found the woman dead at the scene that had been struck by a vehicle. They found that she had been run over by a suspect identified as 33-year-old Billy Sheldon of Big Lake, who had fled after the incident.
Sheldon was taken into custody and charged with Manslaughter, Criminally Negligent Homicide, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Hit & Run, DUI, and VCOR.
When arrested Sheldon provided a BrAC that showed a level of .167.
The suspect was transported to Palmer and remanded to the MatSu Pretrial Facility and held without bail.
The woman’s identity is currently being withheld pending next of kin notification.