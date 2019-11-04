Woman on Klevin Street Dies in Argument that turned Deadly

APD investigators are looking into a homicide that took place at a Klevin Street address just after midnight on Sunday and report that they have one person in custody.

Investigators began their investigation after responding to Klevin Street as the result of a report of a deceased person. Upon arrival, they found a female deceased inside the home. At the scene, they took a male suspect into custody for questioning.

The investigation revealed that an argument broke out between a man and woman that turned physically violent and the woman died as a result.

After questioning, 31-year-old Chue Yang was arrested on charges of Criminally Negligent Homicide and Manslaughter.

Police report that there are no further suspects.