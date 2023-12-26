Woman Perishes in 9th and Ingra Crash Saturday

On  Saturday afternoon Anchorage swing-shift officers and Anchorage Fire Department medics responded to 9th and Ingra after recceiving a report of a collisioon with injuries at that location.

Upon arrival they would find an adult female passenger in a Chevy Tahoe, identified as 39-year-old Gina Amik, had suffered fatal injuries. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Thwe preliminary investigation at the scene found that a Toyota Tacoma was traveling northbound on Ingra when it ran a red light and crashed into a Chevy Tahoe traveling eastbound on 9th.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to the  hospital with non=life-threatening injuries.

Northbound lanes of Ingra were  closed down at 9th  as the Major Collision Unit processed the scene.

Amick’s next of kin were notified of her death.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Investigator Johnson at 907-786-8672. The investigation is ongoing.


