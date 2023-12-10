Woman’s Tire Shot Out While Trying to Leave Delta Junction Man, Warrant Requested





Alaska State Troopers based in Delta Juction responded to a location in that community after receiving a call reporting a disturbance on Saturday night.

AST received a call at 8:56 pm and when they responded to the scene they found that Herbert Avellaneda-Celis, age 38, of Delta Junction, had shot out the tire of his significant other’s vehicle during the dispute. According to the report Celis shot out the tire as the woman was attempting to leave with their seven-month-old son.

After the incident, the suspect left the scene.

Upon arrival, troopers were unable to locate him. Troopers have requested a warrant for his arrest.



