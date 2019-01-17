Woodwarth Circle Victim Identifies Suspect in “Show Up” for Vehicle Tampering

Alaska Native News Jan 17, 2019.

Anchorage police went to a Woodwarth Circle address earlier this week after being alerted that a homeowner there caught a suspect inside of his red Toyota pickup that night. The victim also told officers that he had followed that man as he fled the scene to the Hillcrest area before losing sight of him.

As APD canvassed the area on Hillcrest near Brooks Drive, they observed a yellow cab parked there with a man in the back seat matching the suspect description and made contact with him.

When asked to identify himself, the suspect gave the officers false information and as a result, the suspect was cuffed and placed in an APD patrol vehicle. While in the patrol vehicle the suspect identified himself as 20-year-old Tyler Phillips and told officers he had an active warrant.

Although Phillips gave that information, he denied having been in the victim’s vehicle. In order to check Phillip’s denial, officers conducted a “show up” with the victim. The victim positively identified Phillip as being the individual in his vehicle on Woodwarth Circle.







As a result of the identification by the victim and the active warrant, Phillips was transported to the Anchorage Jail and remanded there on charges of Vehicle Tampering, Criminal Mischief, and Violating his Conditions of Release in a previous case where he failed to appear.

During booking at the Anchorage jail, Corrections Officers would find items in Phillip’s jacket pocket that belonged to the victim that had been taken from the truck.