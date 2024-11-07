World leaders congratulate Trump on election win





World leaders offered congratulations to Donald Trump after news media projections showed he secured a decisive victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Trump defeated his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, marking a historical political comeback for the former Republican president following four years out of office.

Early Wednesday, many world leaders took to the social media website X to congratulate Trump, whose unpredictable “America First” foreign policy approach complicated relations with many U.S. allies and foes alike during his first term in office.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was one of the first U.S. allies to send a message of support, praising Trump’s “historic return,” which he said offers a “powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has called for more U.S. and Western support to fight off Russia’s invasion, spoke positively of what he said was Trump’s commitment to ‘peace through strength’ in world affairs.

“This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together,” said Zelenskyy.

The head of NATO — the Western military alliance that Trump has long criticized for not doing enough to take care of Europe’s defense — made similar comments in his congratulatory message for Trump.

“His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through #NATO,” said Mark Rutte, the NATO Secretary General.

French President Emmanuel Macron also quickly offered congratulations, saying he is “ready to work together as we did for four years…with your conviction and mine.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his government stands “shoulder to shoulder” in defense of shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.

“From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come,” Starmer said.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU Commission, said she “warmly congratulate[s]” Trump and praised the “true partnership” between the European Union and the United States.

During Trump’s first term, friction erupted between the EU and the U.S., partly over Trump’s imposition of tariffs on European exports.

Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban, a conservative Trump ally, called Trump’s victory the “biggest comeback in US political history” and said it was a “much needed victory” for the world.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not commented on the U.S. election results. But on X, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev relished the apparent defeat of Harris, saying “Kamala is finished…let her keep cackling infectiously.”

Asian leaders also began sending congratulatory messages.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, “Australians and Americans are great friends and true allies.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered the “heartiest congratulations” to Trump, who he called his friend.

“As you build on your successes of the previous term, I look forward to reviewing our collaboration to further strengthen” the U.S.-India relationship, Modi said.

In a statement, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed hope that the “unshakeable alliance” between Washington and Manila, “will be a force of good that will blaze a path of prosperity and amity, in the region, and in both sides of the Pacific.”

Source: VOA



