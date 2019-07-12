Wrangell Pilot Dies in Gravina Island Crash

Alaska Native News Jul 12, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers have released the identity of the pilot and lone occupant of a crashed PA-24 Comanche that was located on Thursday.

At 3:07 pm, Ketchikan Flight Service called AST to report an overdue aircraft. He had been expected to land in Ketchikan at approximately 2:15 pm but when he still did not arrive at 3 pm the situation was called in.

A short time later aircraft in the area reported picking up to PA-24 on radar in the Judy Hill area on the south end of Gravina Island and the Coast Guard, Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad Wildlife Troopers and VPSO from Saxman converged on the area and located the aircraft on the north side of Judy Hill at the 400-foot level at 4:40 pm.

When located, the pilot, identified as 68-year-old Michael Nash of Wrangell was found deceased in the wreckage.

Nash’s next of kin were informed off the incident and the State Medical Examiner was notified.

THe National Transportation Safety Board has investigators on scene today.





