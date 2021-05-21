Young Child Drowns in River in Selawik







On Wednesday night Alaska State Troopers were notified of the drowning of a young child in Selawik.

The Maniilaq Hospital contacted troopers at 9:03pm on Wednesday and reported that “a young child in Selawik was found floating in the river just outside of the parent’s residence and is deceased,” according to the report. Medical personnel were on-site and attempts to resuscitate were carried out but were ultimately unsuccessful.

Although foul play is not suspected, an investigation was opened and the child’s remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage.

The child’s parents were notified.





