Youth-Only Coho Salmon Fishery at the Nick Dudiak Fishing Lagoon on the Homer Spit





(Homer) – On Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. a portion of the Nick Dudiak Fishing Lagoon will be reserved for youth anglers age 15 and younger. Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) staff will be present from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with loaner rods and tackle and will assist youth anglers with fishing for coho salmon. Loaner fishing rods will be available to check out and use on a first-come first-served basis.

Anglers 16 years and older may not fish in the posted area across from the mouth, but the remainder of the lagoon will remain open to all anglers. All other sport fishing regulations remain in effect for the fishing lagoon and are found on page 74 of the 2022 Southcentral Alaska Sport Fishing Regulations Summary Booklet. The bag and possession limits are six coho salmon of any size.

Coho salmon are best targeted in the Nick Dudiak Fishing Lagoon by fishing herring or cured salmon roe under a bobber, or by fishing with a spinner.

For additional information, please contact Assistant Area Management Biologist Holly Dickson or Area Management Biologist Mike Booz at (907) 235-8191.



