Body found on Yukon River Thursday Presumed to be Kimberely O’Domin Missing since June 15th





Alaska State Troopers report that the body of an Alaskan Native female was discovered on the Yukon River approximately 30 miles upriver of Emmonak.

AST says the remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office and has been presumptively identified as 40-year-old Kimberly O’Domin of Marshall. Troopers have been looking for the victim since her disappearance on June 15th.

Troopers report that the preliminary investigation points to death by drowning and there are currently any signs of foul play. Although, Troopers say that the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Kimberly’s death is still active and ongoing.

Troopers ask, “If you have information that has not been shared with law enforcement, you can call the Alaska State Troopers at (907) 543-2294.



