14 arrested in Fred Meyer Retail Detail operation
Fred Meyer at 7701 Debarr Rd. Image-Google Maps
On 6/22/18, officers with the Patrol Division, Community Action Policing (CAP) and the Investigative Support Unit (ISU) partnered with Fred Meyer (7701 Debarr Rd.) for another undercover Retail Detail operation in tandem with Operation Midnight Sun.
Officers arrested 14 people for various felony and misdemeanor charges. More than $570.00 in stolen merchandise was recovered by the team. The arrests included outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants as well as misconduct involving controlled substances, misconduct involving a weapon, and resisting arrest.
Here’s a breakdown of the Retail Detail totals:
- 14 arrests
- 1 felony charge
- 24 misdemeanor charges
- 3 felony warrants
- 2 misdemeanor warrants
- 1 gun
- 2.14 grams of heroin
- .68 grams of methamphetamine
Below is the preliminary Retail Detail round-up list:
- Nicholas Raelson (28-years-old) was arrested for Theft. He stole $31.16 worth of food merchandise. He was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine, which was seized. The investigation continues. APD Case: 18-25080
- Cameron McFarling (28-years old) was arrested for Theft, Resisting Arrest, and an outstanding Misdemeanor Warrant. He stole $42.14 worth of toiletry items and batteries concealed on his person. When approached by Anchorage Police, McFarling attempted to run. He was taken into custody. APD Case: 18-25086
- Steavin Martin (32-years-old) was arrested for Theft and two counts of Violating Conditions of Release. Martin walked out of the Fred Meyer store with a hand basket full of merchandise. When Anchorage Police made contact with Martin, he admitted to not paying for it. Martin stole $56.65 worth of food and clothing merchandise. He was taken into custody. APD Case: 18-25088
- A juvenile had concealed $16.06 worth of merchandise under their clothing and walked towards the door without making any attempt to pay for the items. They were charged with Theft and released to their guardian. APD Case: 18-25106
- Mark Smith (35-years-old) was arrested for Theft and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance 5. He stole $52.49 worth of clothing merchandise. Officers observed Smith as he put on a pair of athletic pants over his shorts and attempted to leave the store without paying for the merchandise. Smith was stopped and found with a tank top shoved under his shirt a well, which he admitted he stole. He was also found to be in possession of a small amount of black tar heroin. APD Case: 18-25118
- Kaylen Kelley (35-years-old) was arrested for Theft and Resisting Arrest. She stole $15.27 worth of makeup merchandise. Kelley was stopped by APD and she tried to run. APD Case: 18-25121
- Dennis Jordan (35-years-old) was arrested for Misconduct Involving a Weapon 3, Misconduct Involving a Weapon 5, False Information, and Theft. He stole $116.12 worth of merchandise that he removed tags from. Jordan was also found to be in possession of a handgun. He provided officers with false information about himself; he was a convicted felon and did not inform officers that he was in possession of a concealed firearm. He was taken into custody. APD Case: 18-25129
- Naeveh Forks (28-years-old) was with Dennis Jordan while he stole from Fred Meyer. Forks also provided false information to officers. Forks had a felony warrant for her arrest on the original charge of Assault 1 as well as a misdemeanor warrant for her arrest for Fail to Appear on Forgery 3. Forks was arrested for False Information, both warrants, and taken into custody. APD Case: 18-25144
- Sarah Alvarado (40-years-old) was arrested for Theft. She stole $225.65 worth of merchandise that she removed tags from and concealed the items in her purse. APD Case: 18-25139
- Alexandria Thom (31-years-old) was arrested for Theft, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance 4, and three counts of Violating Conditions of Release. Officers observed Thom concealing merchandise on her person as she placed other items in the cart she was pushing. She later exited the store, leaving the cart behind. Thom stole $40.00 worth of undergarments. Officers also found a small amount of heroin on her person; it was seized and she was taken into custody. APD Case: 18-25141
- Twymon Bennett (58-years-old) was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for parole violation. APD Case: 18-25140
- Eric Jessup (61-years-old) was arrested for driving with a revoked license. APD Case: 18-25140
- Paula Roberds (33-years-old) was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for probation violation. She was also found to be in possession of heroin; it was seized and she was taken into custody. APD Case: 18-25145
- Michael Sappa (45-years-old) was arrested for Theft. He stole $16.59 worth of alcohol merchandise and concealed it on his person. APD Case: 18-25146
Retail Detail is an on-going partnership operation involving officers from multiple units and retailers in an effort to prevent and discourage theft.
With the Retail Detail numbers added to the tally, here is an updated summary of the preliminary results we’ve been able to accomplish in partnership with our local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies for Operation Midnight Sun:
- STOLEN VEHICLES RECOVERED: 9
- HEROIN: 234.42 grams
- COCAINE: .17 grams
- METH: 146.8 grams
- MUSHROOMS: 27 grams
- FELONY ARRESTS, CHARGES, WARRANTS: 86
- MISDEMEANOR ARRESTS/CHRGS/WARRANTS: 76
- GUNS RECOVERED: 22
- CASH: $5,520
This operation is a result of APD’s ability to increase its staffing.
Source: APD