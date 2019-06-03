12 arrested in Retail Detail operation; Walmart
On 5/29/19, officers with the Community Action Policing (CAP) Team and the Investigative Support Unit (ISU) partnered with Walmart (3101 A Street) for another under cover Retail Detail operation.
Officers arrested 12 people for various felony and misdemeanor charges. The arrests included outstanding misdemeanor warrants as well as misconduct involving controlled substances, trespassing, and resisting arrest.
Here’s a breakdown of the Retail Detail totals:
- 12 arrests
- 2 felony charges
- 17 misdemeanor charges
- 2 misdemeanor warrants
- 6.5 grams of heroin
- 3.39 grams of methamphetamine
- 71 prescription pills (repacked for sale)
Below is the preliminary Retail Detail round-up list:
- Christopher Hobson (25-years-old) was charged with Resisting. When ISU officers made contact with him and an adult female, he fought with officers. He was arrested and released on his own recognizance. APD Case: 19-18811
- June Nashoanak (28-years old) was arrested for Shoplifting and given a trespass warning. She stole $11.44 worth of merchandise and handed it to suspect Tonya Rose Davis who walked out of the store without making any attempt to pay for the item. APD Case: 19-18823
- Tonya Rose Davis (30-years-old) was arrested for Theft V and given a trespass warning. She worked with another suspect, June Nashoanak, to remove merchandise from the store with no attempt to pay after eating food which was also not paid for. APD Case: 19-18823
- Marcus Seton (20-years-old) was arrested for Shoplifting and Violating Conditions of Release for a Misdemeanor. He stole $15.88 worth of merchandise and walked towards the door without making any attempt to pay for the items. APD Case: 19-18824
- Benjamin Samuels (54-years-old) was arrested for Shoplifting. He stole $35.79 worth of meat products and passed all points of sale with no attempts to pay. APD Case: 19-18822
- Deanna Walluk (27-years-old) was arrested for Shoplifting and given a trespass warning. She stole $20.36 worth of merchandise. APD Case: 19-18847
- Mark Olson (35-years-old) was arrested for Shoplifting. He stole $26.55 worth of jewelry and electronics merchandise that he removed tags from and attempted to conceal. APD Case: 19-18851
- Michael Dewey (51-years-old) was arrested for Shoplifting. He stole $48.26 worth of merchandise and attempted to conceal it. APD Case: 19-18859
- Keeton Kirlin (26-years-old) was arrested for Trespassing. Walmart had a trespass notice against Kirlin and he was lingering on the property. APD Case: 19-18871
- Steven Field (34-years-old) was arrested for Trespassing. He had been previously trespassed by Walmart and was stopped inside the store. APD Case: 19-18864
- Dominic Yacovelli (30-years-old) was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for Violating Conditions of Release. He was additionally charged with Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance II, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance III, and two counts of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance IV. Officers with ISU ran a computer check on a vehicle and determined the registered owner was Yacovelli who had a warrant for his arrest; he was confirmed to be inside the vehicle. Officers gave him commands and he refused to exit. He jumped into the back seat of his vehicle and was behaving erratically. After several more commands by officers, Yacovelli finally exited his vehicle and complied. He was found to be in possession of 5.1 grams of heroin, 3.39 grams of meth, 71 prescription pills (repackaged for sale), and drug paraphernalia. He was detained and transported to the Anchorage Jail. APD Case: 19-18836
- Ned Weber Jr. (26-years-old) was arrested on an outstanding Escape Warrant. He was additionally charged with Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance IV and False Information. Officers stopped a tan Ford Explorer in the Walmart parking lot for not having a front plate on the vehicle. Weber Jr. was a passenger in the vehicle and gave a false identity to police. He was positively identified as Escapee Ned Weber Jr. He was also found to be in possession of 1.4 grams of black tar heroin. APD Case: 19-18858
Retail Detail is an ongoing partnership operation involving officers from multiple units and retailers in an effort to prevent and discourage theft.
