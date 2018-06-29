AMHS M/V Columbia Incident Reported

Jun 29, 2018.
Alaska Marine Highway System's M/V Columbia. Image-State of Alaska DOT

Alaska Marine Highway System’s M/V Columbia. Image-State of Alaska DOT

(JUNEAU, Alaska) – After docking in Bellingham, WA early in the morning on 6/29/18, the Alaska Marine Highway System’s M/V Columbia crew discovered black smoke in the vessel’s bow thruster room. No flames were visible. AMHS immediately deployed a fixed CO2 firefighting system and evacuated the vessel. All passengers are accounted for and there were no injuries. AMHS is investigating the source of the smoke. Updates will be made as information is available and all passengers will be notified should the Columbia need to change sailing schedule. 

For more information about the M/V Columbia visit: http://www.dot.state.ak.us/amhs/fleet/columbia.shtml

See the Columbia’s sailing calendar at: http://www.dot.state.ak.us/amhs/schedules.shtml

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 239 airports, 10 ferries serving 35 communities, more than 5,600 miles of highway and 731 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”

Related Articles:

Alaska Marine Highway System ferry M/V Taku. Image- AKDOT&PFM/V Taku for Sale Through Sealed Bid The Alaska Marine Highway System's M/V Taku. Image AMHSM/V Taku Sale Extended, Minimum Bid Lowered AMHS's M/V Tustumena docked in False Pass. Image-Shishaldin/ Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported license.Tustumena Return to Service Further Delayed M/V Malaspina. Image-Alaska Ferry AdventuresMV Malaspina Repairs Force Change in Winter AMHS Service to Southeast Alaska and Prince Rupert