AMHS M/V Columbia Incident Reported

(JUNEAU, Alaska) – After docking in Bellingham, WA early in the morning on 6/29/18, the Alaska Marine Highway System’s M/V Columbia crew discovered black smoke in the vessel’s bow thruster room. No flames were visible. AMHS immediately deployed a fixed CO2 firefighting system and evacuated the vessel. All passengers are accounted for and there were no injuries. AMHS is investigating the source of the smoke. Updates will be made as information is available and all passengers will be notified should the Columbia need to change sailing schedule.
For more information about the M/V Columbia visit: http://www.dot.state.ak.us/amhs/fleet/columbia.shtml
See the Columbia’s sailing calendar at: http://www.dot.state.ak.us/amhs/schedules.shtml
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 239 airports, 10 ferries serving 35 communities, more than 5,600 miles of highway and 731 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”