Bog/Swamp-Alutiiq Word of the Week-May 27th

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Maraq–Bog; Swamp
ARapagka nag’art’lliik mararmi. I lost my (2) boots in the bog.
The Alutiiq word maraq can be used to talk about any low lying, wet piece of land–a swamp, bog, marsh, or even a muddy meadow. The rainy Kodiak Archipelago is unofficially full of such places, but if you consult a map of Kodiak habitats, maraq is particularly common on the south end of Kodiak Island. The Ayakulik river flats are a good example. Here, numerous shallow ponds are surrounded by grasses, sedges, and small shrubs, forming a habitat classified as wet tundra.
Kodiak’s bogs contain a multitude useful plants harvested by Alutiiq people. These include a variety of berries collected for food, a coarse ‘swamp grass’ once woven into mats, and the medicinal plant narrow-leaf Labrador tea (Rhododendron tomentosum Harmaja).
Known in Alutiiq as atsaqutarpak, or by the newer word Nunallaq Caayuq (wild tea), Labrador tea is a low-growing, evergreen shrub with narrow, leathery leaves. It is commonly used to treat lung and throat ailments–from coughs, colds, and fevers to asthma and tuberculosis. Alutiiq families brew tea from the plants aromatic leaves. They boil the leaves in water, steep them in hot water, or even chew the raw leaves and swallow the juice. People use the plant fresh and dried, but are careful to consume it in moderation. Large quantities of Labrador tea can be toxic.
Source: Alutiiq Museum
|
Unlike many news organizations, the Alaska Native News does not utilize a paywall that bars readers from accessing our content. And, while many news portals have unlimited resources with which to publish content, our site is run on very limited funds, with our staff working on a volunteer basis. With ad revenues failing drastically, we find ourselves needing to reach out for help funding our portal in order to continue bringing news to our readers.
© 2018, ↑ Alaska Native News
Log in- Posts -
Add New
-
Unlike many news organizations, we do not have a paywall that bars readers from accessing our content. But, while many news portals have unlimited resources with which to publish content, the Alaska Native News is run on very limited funds. Our staff works on a volunteer basis and many times we need to dig deep to make sure our site can remain online bringing you news. With ad revenue failing considerably, we find it necessary to reach out to our readers to help us fund our portal. Thank you for any assistance you can give. The Canadian government and Alberta are concerned that the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion will be halted by British Columbia who has...
Read previous article:Close
Kinder Morgan Pipeline Continues to be Stalled due to Disputes
Unlike many news organizations, we do not have a paywall that bars readers from accessing our content.
But, while many news portals have unlimited resources with which to publish content, the Alaska Native News is run on very limited funds. Our staff works on a volunteer basis and many times we need to dig deep to make sure our site can remain online bringing you news.
With ad revenue failing considerably, we find it necessary to reach out to our readers to help us fund our portal.
Thank you for any assistance you can give.
The Canadian government and Alberta are concerned that the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion will be halted by British Columbia who has...