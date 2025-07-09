100+ People Dead in Texas—Just 2 Months After Former National Weather Service Chiefs Warned of ‘Nightmare’ Scenario









While the agency and outside meteorologists say the NWS provided timely and accurate forecasts, the fatal flooding is generating fresh alarm about cuts and open positions.

As the official death toll from catastrophic flooding in Texas ticked above 100 on Monday, concerns over vacancies as well as job and potential funding cuts at the National Weather Service continued to mount—even as the NWS and independent meteorologists insisted that the agency had “issued timely warnings in advance of the deadly floods.”

The flooding came just over two months after all living former directors of the NWS published a letter sounding the alarm about President Donald Trump’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2026 and its cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the parent agency of the NWS in the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The five men—Louis Uccellini, Jack Hayes, Brig. Gen. D.L. Johnson, Brig. Gen. John J. Kelly Jr., and E.W. “Joe” Friday—wrote on May 2 that “even if the National Weather Service remains level funded, given the interconnectedness of all of the parts of NOAA, there will be impacts to weather forecasting as well. We cannot let this happen.”

“These proposed cuts come just days after approximately 300 National Weather Service… employees left the public service to which they had devoted their lives and careers,” the ex-directors pointed out. “That’s on top of the approximately 250 NWS employees who were fired as a result of their probationary status in new—often higher-level positions—or took the initial buyout offered by the Trump administration in early February.”

“That leaves the nation’s official weather forecasting entity at a significant deficit—down more than 10% of its staffing—just as we head into the busiest time for severe storm predictions like tornadoes and hurricanes,” they continued. “Our worst nightmare is that weather forecast offices will be so understaffed that there will be needless loss of life. We know that’s a nightmare shared by those on the forecasting frontlines—and by the people who depend on their efforts.”

Discussing recent job reductions with The Associated Press on Monday, Uccellini, whose tenure leading NWS included Trump’s first term, warned that “this situation is getting to the point where something could break.”

“The people are being tired out, working through the night and then being there during the day because the next shift is short-staffed,” he said. “Anything like that could create a situation in which important elements of forecasts and warnings are missed.”