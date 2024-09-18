11th Airborne Division Arctic Angels deploy to Aleutian Islands

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment (Long Range Fires Battalion), 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, moves the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) to a firing position as part of the 11th Airborne Division’s force projection operation to Shemya Island, Alaska Sept. 12, 2024. The division’s ability to project power quickly and effectively assures allies and partner nations in the Indo-Pacific, and is the key to the strength of partnerships and relationships in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brandon Vasquez)
HEADQUARTERS, 11TH AIRBORNE DIVISION, JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON – Elements of the 11th Airborne Division, and the 1st and 3rd Multi Domain Task Forces landed on Shemya Island, Alaska, Sept. 12, 2024.

The soldiers were deployed to the island as part of a force projection operation, working with the U.S. Air Force to move soldiers and equipment to the remote location in the North Pacific Ocean.

“As the number of adversarial exercises increases around Alaska and throughout the region, including June’s joint Russian-Chinese bomber patrol, the operation to Shemya Island demonstrates the division’s ability to respond to events in the Indo-Pacific or across the globe, with a ready, lethal force within hours,” said Maj. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division.

The division, stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and Fort Wainwright in Alaska, not only defends the northern- and western-most reaches of the U.S., but also the Arctic, an increasingly competitive space as it becomes more accessible with the accelerating impacts of climate change.

In addition, the 11th Airborne Division is also assigned to U.S. INDOPACIFIC Command, the Department of Defense’s priority theater and an area representing more than 50 percent of the world’s population.

“Testing ourselves with this operation and others like it is critical to our nation’s defense and the preservation of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said Hilbert. “Our ability to deploy combat-credible forces quickly and effectively to any location, no matter how remote, is critical to supporting the nation and our strong relationships with allies and partner nations.”

