Hostage-taker Shot and Killed at Hampton Inn Last Friday





A man, was shot and killed By officers at the Hampton Inn in Anchorage as he held a captive on top of him as he aimed a weapon at her last Friday.

Police were called to the inn at 3:45 am in reference to a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. Police would discover that the vehicle had been in an eluding incident with police earlier.

The suspect went to one of the rooms at the inn where a man, woman and children were at, and entered. Police would initially make contact with the man and woman through the door that was partially open. Officers determined that the suspect was holding others hostage. Then, the suspect pointed his handgun at the officers and slammed the door shut.

Then the man was later released and the woman would be held as hostage.

A short time later a shot was heard in the room and officers attempted to access it, as they were trying, two shots were fired through the door and they retreated. SWAT was called in and a five-hour standoff began. Negotiators attempted to talk the man into releasing the woman or giving up to no avail. Then, SWAT was alerted that the woman was being assaulted and elected to set off an explosive device to breach the door.

When entry was made officers saw that the suspect was on the floor between the beds with the woman atop him, he was aiming his handgun at her. Orders to relinquish the weapon were ignored. The first officer jumped on the bed and discharged a round. The second officer fired a round from his rifle. The suspect was declared deceased at approximately 9 am.

His name is yet to be released.



