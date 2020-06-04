18 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Eight Alaska Communities; One Nonresident Case in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) Wednesday announced 18 new cases of COVID-19 in eight communities: Anchorage (5), Homer (4), Wasilla (3), Eagle River (2), Soldotna (1), Palmer (1), Kenai Peninsula Borough (1) and Big Lake (1). This brings the total number of Alaska cases to 505.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on June 2 that posted at noon Wednesday on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub.
Kenai Peninsula Borough announced Wednesday that three individuals at the Nikiski Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19 and other members have been quarantined due to their potential exposure. Providence Health & Services Alaska is providing updates about the cases at the Providence Transitional Care Center on their website. The Section of Epidemiology and Public Health Nursing continue to assist these communities and organizations with their investigations and contact tracing.
Of the new Alaska cases, five are male and 13 are female. Three are aged 10-19; three are aged 20-29; two are 30-39; one is aged 40-49; three are aged 50-59; two are aged 60-69; three are aged 70-79; and one is 80 or older. There have been a total of 47 hospitalizations and 10 deaths with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported Tuesday. Recovered cases now total 373, with two new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 58,183 tests have been conducted.
One new nonresident case was identified in a seafood worker in Anchorage. The person was detected through testing at the airport on their arrival and has been in self-quarantine. The case is listed separately from the total Alaska case count as the person is not a resident of Alaska. The nonresident cases now total 23, of which 15 are in the seafood industry.
