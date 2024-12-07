Anchorage man sentenced to 4.5 years for cyberstalking





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – An Anchorage man was sentenced Thursday to four and a half years in prison and three years’ supervised release after he was convicted by a federal jury on Nov. 21, 2024, of cyberstalking a woman for four years.

According to court documents, between 2016 and 2020, Rolando Hernandez-Zamora, 41, stalked the victim, his partner at the time, using location tracking applications, text messages, video calls, and other means. Evidence presented at trial showed that from April 29, 2020, to May 27, 2020, Hernandez-Zamora called the victim 1,317 times. Hernandez-Zamora justified his behavior by falsely accusing the victim of cheating on him.

In 2020, the harassment extended to some of the victim’s work colleagues and family members and included threats of violence. Hernandez-Zamora’s harassment of the victim continued even after she obtained a protective order. As a result of his threats, the victim’s workplace went into lockdown for multiple days from late April to early May 2020. Hernandez-Zamora was arrested at the end of May 2020 after he evaded the police for two days.

Hernandez-Zamora was convicted by a federal jury of the same crime in June 2024. In August 2024, U.S. District Court Judge Marco A. Hernandez of the District of Oregon was assigned to the case following the resignation of former Judge Joshua Kindred and granted Hernandez-Zamora a new trial. Judge Hernandez presided over the November 2024 retrial, where Hernandez-Zamora was convicted again by a different federal jury.

In handing down the sentence, the court emphasized the extraordinary seriousness of the defendant’s conduct and the significant steps he needs to take to change his behavior in the future.

“Mr. Hernandez-Zamora’s actions were dangerous and destructive, causing immeasurable harm on those affected,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska. “The victim in this case displayed extraordinary bravery by coming forward, and I hope this sentence brings a measure of closure. My office stands firm in our commitment to holding accountable anyone who endangers public safety or threatens violence.”

“The defendant’s years-long cyberstalking and eventual threats of violence are serious crimes that can disrupt lives, incite fear, and pose significant risks to the community,” said Special Agent in Charge Rebecca Day of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “As demonstrated in this case, those who seek to harm others through intimidation or violence, will be held accountable for their actions.”

The FBI Anchorage Field Office and Anchorage Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer Ivers and Seth Beausang prosecuted the case.

