18-Year-Old Tuluksak Teen Dies after Drinking, Investigation Continues

Alaska State Troopers are wanting to speak with any persons that had contact with 18-year-old Karol Alexie on Friday night or during the early morning of Saturday prior to her being found unresponsive on Saturday morning.

Bethel-based Troopers were informed at 1:18 am on Saturday morning that Alexie was deceased in the village of Tuluksak. She had been found earlier unresponsive after having been drinking.

Troopers responded to the community via Alaska Fish and Wildlife aircraft to open an investigation and Alexie’s remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.

The investigation is continuing.