



Alaska State troopers report that a 19-year-old teen has been taken into custody on murder and arson charges on Friday following a fatal fire in that community on Friday afternoon.

AST was notified of the fire trooper Bay at 4:52 PM on Friday and responded to the scene. They found that 43-year-old Hooper Bay resident Victor Smith had been rescued from the house with serious injuries. He was transported to the Hooper Bay clinic but succumbed to his injuries there.

Through their investigation, troopers determined that 19-year-old Hooper Bay resident Grant Hill was responsible for starting the fire. Hill was arrested on charges of Murder in the First Degree, Arson in the First Degree, and Criminal Mischief in the First Degree.

The scene of the fire was investigated by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation Western Alaska Major Crimes Unit and the Alaska State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Smith remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage for autopsy and his next of kin were notified of the incident.

Troopers say that the investigation is continuing.



