2018 Felony Level Sex Offenses

Report now available on the Department of Public Safety Website
(Anchorage) — The fourth Felony Level Sex Offenses report has been published to the Department of Public Safety Website. It can be found at https://dps.alaska.gov/Felony-Level-Sex-Offenses-2018. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) is tasked with collecting information on felony level sex offenses reported to state and local law enforcement agencies, as defined by Alaska Statute (AS) 12.63.100, and as required by AS 12.62.130. This is a required reporting program for state and local law enforcement agencies and is in addition to the requirements for Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR).
“When the DPS looks at these statistics, we do not see numbers; we see Alaskans in dire need of increased public safety and increased victim and survivor services,” said Commissioner Amanda Price, Department of Public Safety. “With his proposed budget and legislation creating minimum standards for police officers, Governor Dunleavy has given us a clear path forward to making Alaska safe, with particular focus of our underserved rural communities. We need to hold offenders accountable for the sake of all Alaskans.”
“Public Safety has from the beginning been my top priority. For too long this state has not taken care of its most precious resource—its people,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “I will continue to give the Department of Public Safety, as well as the Department of Law and the Department of Corrections, as much support as I can because these statistics must be reversed. A safer Alaska will positively impact every aspect of this state and Alaskans.”
Caution should be exercised in comparing data between Felony Sex Offense statistics, Uniform Crime Reporting, and the Alaska Victimization Survey; they are separate data collection efforts with different methodologies in aggregating incidents, offenses, and victims.
